REED CITY - It's been basically a universal decision by all Little Leagues just about everywhere to cancel their 2020 seasons because of the coronavirus issue.This includes the Reed City Little League.President Tammy Holmes said the decision to cancel the season was made about a month ago when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she was extending the stay-at-home order."Some of our leagues would just about be done already," Holmes said. "We start (practices) in late March, early April, depending on the age group. We go 5 years old until 15. We have Tee-Ball, minor and major for baseball and softball. And we have some travel ball which is the older kids, the Majors."Reed City uses three fields and the high school, plus Water Tower Field and Roth Street fields, mostly for girls but some baseball."The older kids go and play Evart, Morley, Big Rapids, Lakeview," Holmes said. "This year we would have had just one in each (division). But in other years, we've had more than one. It depends on how many kids we have signed up. We were already through our sign-ups. We refunded all the money to all the families. Our sign-ups were done in February."With the virus issue, Holmes acknowledged there wasn't hardly a choice."But we were so sad with disappointment for the kids," she said. "For a lot of kids, this is their outlet for the summer to get out and see all the other kids. With the COVID 19, if we pushed that back and didn't start until the middle of June, we'd be looking at August before we're even done."At one time, Reed City at Evart played together."When Evart grew big enough to have their own league, Evart is now where all their kids play," Holmes said. She added two teams from Pine River were going to join Reed City and play because of lack of numbers in the PR area.



