BIG RAPIDS -- Renee Ann (Bordano) Mohnke, 68, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Campus Parish in Big Rapids.

A complete obituary will be in Thursday's Pioneer.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.