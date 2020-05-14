EDMORE -- Reva Lois Slyter (Armstrong), 92, of Edmore, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Reva was born July 23, 1927, in Stanwood. She grew up in the Stanwood area and graduated from Big Rapids High School, graduating with the class of 1947.She was employed by the state of Michigan working at the Veterans Home in Grand Rapids as a nurse's aide for more than 50 years, retiring in 1989.Reva was a faithful member of the Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Edmore, and she loved the Lord. She enjoyed watching the birds and playing at card parties, but her favorite pastime was spending time with family and working in her flower gardens.Reva leaves behind her children, Larry Slyter, Connie Loper, Carrol Lamb, Lee (Mary) Slyter and Dawnn (Josh) Barnes; she also raised three grandchildren, Jeni, Dale and Alan; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernard Armstrong, David (Karen) Armstrong, Audrey Vining and Maxine Mowan; and numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.Reva is preceded in death by her parents; son, Lynn Slyter; and siblings, Elden Armstrong and Francis Shipley.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Stanwood. Visitation for Reva will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Maier Family Funeral Home, due to the current coronavirus restrictions keeping distancing in mind.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Reva's memory to Grace Fellowship Baptist Church or Hospice of MichiganCare and arrangements entrusted to the Maier Family Funeral Home, maierfuneralhome.com, 989-644-5000.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 14, 2020.