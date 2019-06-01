HERSEY -- Rhonda Gail Braden, of Hersey, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence. She was 57.

She was born June 1, 1961, in Marion, Indiana, to Robert Atwell and Anna Mae (Hall) Thompson and was a 1979 graduate of Pickney High School. She was employed with the Avon Catering Company of California, where she learned the joy of cooking. Rhonda enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Staphaine Braden, Christopher Braden and Victoria Braden; her mother, Anna Mae Thompson; grandchildren, Atticus Cagle, Nathaniel Dulzo, Sonya Lowden and Deimos Hooper; sisters, Lana (Michael) Duffy and Roberta (Richard) Koi; brother, Robert (Kathleen) Thompson; and numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Thompson.

A celebration with the family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Hersey Township Hall in Hersey, followed by a brief memorial service.