WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Ms. Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis, 52, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.

She was born July 22, 1967, to Ron and Paulette Denslow DeVries, of Big Rapids. Rhonda graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1985.

Rhonda is survived by her two loving sons, Edward Lee Willis, III and Logan Gale Willis, both of Walterboro; her parents, Ron and Paulette DeVries, of Rodney; and her brothers, Rick (Dawn Lawson) DeVries, of Portage and Paul DeVries, of Big Rapids. She also is survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Mackenna DeVries and Mitchell, Mason and Ryan DeVries; as well as aunts and uncles, Linda (Willie) Finney, Denise (Roger) Maeder, Ken (Susan) DeVries, Lynda DeVries and Lori (Mike) Beard. Her forever family that was always there for her, the Willis family, Eddie and Patsy Willis, Mitch and Penny Thomas, Ashley, Josh, Gabe and Harper Fry.

Rhonda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ned Willis, on May 28, 2019.

Rhonda delighted in being around people and helping anyone she could. Rhonda loved their Pak A Sak convenience stores, where she enjoyed interaction with the employees, members of the Walterboro community and giving out treats to the children that came in. Rhonda met several of her best friends through Pak A Sak.

Special thanks to the staff at Colleton Medical Center, Angie and Juanita, for the loving care they gave Rhonda, as well as Heather and Kristen of Amedisys Hospice.

Flowers will be accepted, for those who desire. The family has requested memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to Fair Haven Men's Home, PO Box 597, Saint Stephens, South Carolina 29479.

The relatives and friends of Rhonda DeVries Willis are invited to attend her funeral services, which will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Rev. Alfred Willis and The Rev. Leo Roy will officiate. Interment will follow in Cottageville Cemetery, on Old Jacksonboro Road, in Cottageville.

A celebration of life service will be held in Big Rapids, which will be announced at a later date.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation, beginning at noon on Thursday, prior to the funeral ceremony, at the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, S.C. Visit the registry online at briceherndonfuneralhome.com.