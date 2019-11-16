BIG RAPIDS -- Richard Allen Lyons, 77, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Grand Rapids after a short battle with lymphoma.

He was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Altona, the son of John and Marguerite (Bonfoy) Lyons. Richard graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1961. On Feb. 1, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan Dunkel, at St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Richard was a water distribution operator for the city of Big Rapids for more than 30 years. He was a former member of the Mecosta County Sheriff's Posse and formerly served as the fire chief of the Rogers Heights Fire Department. Richard loved spending time woodworking, fishing, hunting and camping.

His honest, loving and caring heart will not be forgotten by the family who survive him: his treasured wife of 55 years, Susan Lyons, of Big Rapids; children, Rick (CanDeta) Lyons, of Morley, Scott Lyons, of Big Rapids and Zena (Andre) Szczepaniuk, of Grand Rapids; seven grandchildren who he loved to tease, Thomas, Codey, Kelsie, Zandrea, Andrzejka, Ethan and Alex; five great-grandchildren with another on the way, Emma, Juniper, Alder, Daniel and Lincoln; his brother, Roland Lyons; two sisters-in-law, Delphine and Audrey Lyons; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Donald, Gordon (Audrey), Lewis, Carl (Patricia) and Velma (Harley) Vermelyea; and a sister-in-law, Agnes Lyons.

A graveside memorial will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids. Services have been arranged through the care of the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab on Richard's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.