SEARS -- Richard Arlo Bentley, 67, of Sears, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Richard was born March 6, 1953, in Flint, to Arlo and Millie (Paquet) Bentley. When Richard was two, the family moved to the Sears area.

During his high school years, Richard enjoyed sports; especially football, where he was an all-conference player, and track, where he was an all-state pole vaulter. He graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1971. Richard continued to enjoy his love of football after high school.

He also filled his high school years working for Lonnie Hanson at the Barryton Amoco, for Keith Williams at Williams Cafe, and especially learning water well drilling from Milford Spencer. From water wells with Milford, Richard moved to the oilfield industry that began booming in Michigan during the mid '70s. During his oilfield years, Richard wore many hats from the hard hat of the rig hand, to a driller, to the truck of a tool pusher and at the desk for Tally Well Service.

After years in the "patch," Richard moved on to other work challenges. He enjoyed working with his best friend, Mark McNeilly, at McNeilly Trailer Sales. Richard then went on to own his own construction business, R.A.B & Sons Construction. He ended his work career retiring from Fluid Routing Systems in 2011.

Richard's work ethic, love of building and creating with his hands were skills he felt were important life lessons and he enjoyed teaching and sharing them with his children and grandchildren.

If working didn't keep Richard busy enough, he spent more than 30 years enjoying the company of many friends, bowling, playing softball and his greatest sports love -- GOLF! He enjoyed sharing his love of golf with his children and grandchildren. Their most recent outing was to celebrate Father's Day this year.

Richard will be deeply missed by his family. He leaves his loving wife and companion of 37 years, Linda; their daughter, Danielle Bentley; his sons, Matthew (Roni) Bentley and Travis (Rita) Bentley; along with their mother Paula Hadley. His grandchildren, Natasha (Dan) Hulsey, Brittany (Josh) Riskovich, Tara Bentley, Hunter Bentley, Evan Bentley, Jacob Bentley, Dustin, Maddie, Curtis, Hunter, Duncan and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Marshal, Emrii, Evelyn and Liam. Along with his fur grandbabies, Choxi, Zoey and Duke Wayne; siblings, Anna (Gil) Sheets, Joan (Gary) Farrell, Joe (Laurie) Bentley, Chuck (Kristi) Bentley, Linda Walter and Larry (Sue) Walter; brother-in-law, Kary Houghton; along with many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary (McNeilly) Bentley; stepfather, John Covert; sisters, Rita (Bentley) Taylor and Lisa Houghton; brother-in-laws Doc Taylor, Jerry Hill and Steve Pyrett; great-niece, Hannah Taylor; and mother-in-law, Esther (Ferweda Squires) Pettenger.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at East Fork Cemetery next to 21130 10th Avenue, Barryton. Family will greet friends at the cemetery from noon until the time of service. A luncheon will be following the service at the pavilion at the Fork Township Community Building.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

As we gather to remember Richard on Friday, we will picture him enjoying one of his favorite retirement activities of having a glass of moscato and a #59 sweet cigar on the back porch.