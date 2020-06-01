BIG RAPIDS -- Richard DeWayne Zinger, 57, of Leslie, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at McLaren Hospital in Lansing.He was born June 17, 1962, in Cadillac.The son of Russell and Anna (Medendorp) Zinger, he graduated from Mason High School in 1980.Richard was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, ASQ and was ISO certified in Quality Control. He formerly worked as an inspector for Federal Forge and then later for Symmetry Medical in Lansing. Since 2012, Richard has been Quality Manager for Multi Packaging Solutions in Lansing.Richard was a lifelong learner, and an avid World War II history buff. He lived to ride his Harley and was fondly known as the "Road Captain."Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa; son, Richard Zachary Zinger, of Leslie; daughter, Bethany Ann Zinger, of Ann Arbor; two sisters, Irene Beebe and Diane (Dale) Leichty; three brothers, Donald (Kim), Kenneth and Darald (Laura) Zinger; two sisters-in-law, Cindy and Sandra Zinger; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Jerry; and brother-in-law, Loy Beebe.A celebration of Richard's life will take place from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Burial will follow in the East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Okemos.Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to McLaren Hospice, with envelopes available at the funeral home.Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 1, 2020.