BIG RAPIDS -- Richard H. Reed, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

He was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Howell, the son of Raymond and Dorothy Ruth (Hardy) Reed. Richard was a 1958 graduate of Big Rapids High School. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Ferris State University earning his bachelor degree in business.

He married Cinda Eaton on Nov. 28, 1964, and together they raised their daughter in Big Rapids and Fenton. Richard's talents allowed him the opportunity to be employed with various businesses, including Reed's Drug Store, Parker-Ryan, Montgomery Ward in Flint, Town and Country and the Ferris bookstore. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed attending Blessing of the Bikes in Baldwin.

Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cinda, of Big Rapids; his daughter, Melissa (Richard) Colburn, of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren; four brothers, Don (Cyndi), of Big Rapids, Tom, of Evergreen, Colorado, Jim, of Evergreen, Colorado, and Paul (Bridget), of Big Rapids; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no formal services. We would ask that you think of the good memories that you have as you say goodbye.

