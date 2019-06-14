LEROY -- Richard Hubert Prunty (Dick), 90, of Leroy, passed away in his home on June 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethel Family Missionary Church, 515 West Lincoln Ave., Reed City. Public viewing will be at 11 a.m., followed by a service at noon and luncheon. Burial will follow at Ashton cemetery.

Richard was born Nov. 5, 1928, to John and Lena Prunty, and married Marie (Hughes) on Feb. 26, 1949. Richard worked with his father, John H. Prunty, at the family-owned Trio Lumber Co. in Taylor for 33 years. He then moved to Leroy, where he owned and operated the Swanson Lumber Company with his wife, Marie, and son, Ron, for 13 years, before retiring in 1992.

Richard was an active member of the community, serving as mayor of the council for several years and as a member of the chamber of commerce. He also was an active member of the Osceola County Sheriff's Posse for more than 30 years.

Richard is survived by his sons, Richard J. (Lisa) Prunty, of Dearborn, and Ronald A. (Barbara) Prunty, of Kent City; grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Prunty and Becky Vokes, Meagan (David) Tessler and Carli Hall, and Josh and Allison Beardsley; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, John, Harper, Gage and Charlie.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, who passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Munson Hospice of Michigan.