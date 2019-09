PARIS -- Richard Lynn Shearer, 70, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at McDowell Funeral Home, with visitation for family and friends beginning at 1 p.m.

The complete obituary will be in Saturday's Pioneer.

Please sign the guest book or leave a remembrance of Richard at mcdowellfh.com.