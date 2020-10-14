BIG RAPIDS — Richard O. "Dick" Spedowske, 68, a lifelong resident of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1952, the son of James and Eleanor (Wheeler) Spedowske.

Dick was an amazing husband, father, son, and brother. He was a "silent helper" that was always there for anyone in need. Dick was a 1970 graduate of Big Rapids High School and later enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his country.

Dick married his best friend and love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Watson, on June 5, 1976, and since then they stayed on their forever honeymoon.

Dick was employed for 33 years at Ferris State University on the grounds crew. He switched to the moving crew and eventually retired as a painter. He devoted himself to serving his community as a City of Big Rapids Fire Fighter for 39 years.

Dick spent his time outdoors rifle and bowhunting deer and turkey, fishing in his boat, and ice fishing. He enjoyed spending hunting season up in Menominee at a deer camp since 1986.

Dick also liked playing men's slow-pitch softball, bowling, and golfing. He looked forward to riding his Harley Trike to get ice cream and especially taking the summer bike trip for the last nine years with his wife, brother, sister-in-law, and friends.

Dick was proud to become an ordained minister and was able to marry his niece and her husband. He was a member of the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie 2535 and Resurrection Life Church of Big Rapids. He also was a Hunters Safety Instructor for many years.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ginny; son, Justin (Lynette) Spedowske; mother, Eleanor Spedowske; step-grandson, Justin Bott; two brothers, James Jr. (Shelley) Spedowske and Daniel (Gretchen) Spedowske; brother-in-law, Mike (Maggie) Watson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Spedowske; mother and father-in-law, Myra and Earl Watson; and sister-in-law, Marsha (David) Brantley and family.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ross Scheer officiating. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the Church.

