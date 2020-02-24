REMUS -- Richard Rodney "Ric" Welling passed away unexpectedly Feb. 20, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland with family at his side. He was 58 years old.

Ric was born Oct. 11, 1961, in Lakeview, the son of Robert and Alice (Esch) Welling. He was raised in Blanchard, and graduated from Montabella High School in 1980.

After graduation, Ric went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return home, Ric began working at the family business with his dad, and would later take over the business now known as Welling's Garage in Remus. He ran the shop with his brother for many years, getting to know everyone in the community along the way.

On July 11, 1987, Ric married the love of his life, Christine Simon, and the two grew their family to include two children. He was the Wheatland Township Fire Chief for a period of time, loved bowling in Remus with friends and family, enjoyed watching NASCAR and savored his time spent in the woods hunting.

Ric had a great sense of humor, was very hardworking, helpful whenever given the chance and even stubborn at times.

His loving ways landed him a spot as a "second dad" to many, including his niece and nephew, Leah and Dawson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Christine Welling; son, Ryan (Char) Welling; daughter, Richelle (Kevin) Green; brothers, Rob (Bobbi), Ron (Jackie), Rog (Sonya) and Ray (Tami) Welling; granddaughter, Rilynn Welling; one grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ric was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Mose Simon; and sister, Jinny Lynn.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Richard Taylor officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday evening, and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to the time of service.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the family or to God's Helping Hands of Mecosta County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.