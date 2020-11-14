BIG RAPIDS --

Richard Everett Ball, retired professor of sociology, passed away in his sleep at home Nov. 11, 2020, at age 83.

Richard was born in Pasadena, California, on Oct. 31, 1937, to Floyd and Ruby (Wrest) Ball. He spent part of his youth in northern British Columbia living with his parents in a rustic hunting and fishing lodge, which helped shape his independent spirit and love of the outdoors.

He attended John Muir High School in Pasadena from where he graduated in 1955. Having graduated from Long Beach State with a sociology degree in 1961, he attended the U.S Navy's Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, from where he graduated and later attained the rank of Lieutenant JG.

He married Charlotte Wicks in 1962 in San Diego, California. His four years of Naval service saw him based out of San Diego, California, and Sasebo, Japan.

He attained his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Florida in 1980 and secured a position as a professor of sociology at Ferris State College. He was a Fulbright Lecturer in Japan (1993-94), and South Korea (1998-99), lectured at the Japan Center of Michigan Universities and circumnavigated the world while teaching with the Semester at Sea program. He held leadership roles in the Michigan Sociological Association for 28 years and was an editor with the Japan Studies Journal Association. He retired from Ferris in 2007.

Richard loved to travel and be outside. These passions led him to get involved with the nascent road racing scene in southern California in the late '50s, sailing, family camping trips across North America and Europe and exploring the world. His empathetic embrace of people and culture propelled both his professional and personal life, and he continued his travels until the final months of his life.

Richard is survived by his wife, Charlotte; their two sons, Jonathan (Tajalli) and Graham; his granddaughters, Astrid and Solveig; and his sister, Suzie.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.