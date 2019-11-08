PARIS -- Rickey A. "Rick" Eveland, 66, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1953, in Baldwin, the son of Clyde and Gerthene (Cole) Eveland.

Rick served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam era.

He was united in marriage to Susan Witt at the Woodville Church on July 2, 1977, and together they raised their family in Paris.

Rick was a lifelong musician. He was a talented carpenter and handyman, and enjoyed nature.

Rickey loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Eveland, of Paris; two children, Sarah (David) Jehnzen, of Rockford, and Todd (Tiffany) Eveland, of Paris; seven grandchildren, Brady and Ainsley Jehnzen, Taylor, Trent, Cayte and Cheyne Eveland and Cheyenne Afton; three sisters, Pauline (Gerald) Lofquist, of Caledonia, Darlene Vaughn, of Big Rapids, and Rennell (Gary) Rasmussen, of Big Rapids; four brothers, Nelson (Joyce), of Paris, Donald (Brenda), of Paris, Jason, of Big Rapids, and Kalen (Karla), of Grand Rapids; three sisters-in-law, Joyce, Kate and Nancy; one brother-in-law, Richard; mother-in-law, Betty Witt Goldammer, of Big Rapids; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his special dog, Gus.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clyde D., Merle "Mike" and Claude "Lowen"; and two sisters, Judy Vandewater-Buber and Aundria "Andie" Graham.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Green Township Hall in Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rickey's name to the family to help with expenses.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.