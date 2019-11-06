BARRYTON -- Rita M. Taylor, 68, of Barryton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Grand Rapids.

She was born in Flint, on June 1, 1951, to Arlo and Millie (Paquet) Bentley.

She was raised in Sears and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1969.

On Jan. 16, 1971, Rita married Doc Taylor in Barryton, where she provided daycare for many family members and friends.

Rita loved being surrounded by her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards and often had a contradicting opinion to whatever was presented. If she wasn't sitting outside on the back porch, she could be found on her golf cart.

The one thing she treasured most in her life was her family; she loved her children and her grandchildren and any other little tyke who came through the doors.

Rita is survived by her children, Christina (Doug) Sharp, of Mecosta, Kevin (Jackie) Taylor, of Ithaca, and Todd (Sarah) Taylor, of Barryton; seven grandchildren, Brianna and Brett Sharp, Ashley Taylor, Dylan (Leann) Barnes, Hannah, Wesley and Bentley Taylor; siblings, Anna (Gil) Sheets, of Barryton, Richard (Linda) Bentley, of Sears, Joan (Gary) Farrell, of Sears, Joe (Laurie) Bentley, of Chippewa Lake, Chuck (Kristy) Bentley, of Sears, Linda Walter, of Evart, and Larry Walter, of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Dianne Taylor, of Barryton; brother-in-law, Al (Diane) Flower, of Florida; William Flower, of Nashville; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Rita is now reunited with her husband of 36 years, Edward "Doc"; her parents, Arlo (Mary) Bentley and Millie (John) Covert; sister, Lisa Houghton and brother-in-law, Wayne Taylor.

Memorial contributions in Rita's name can be made to Bentley Thatcher.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with Randy Piatt officiating. Share a memory or sign the guestbook by clicking the guestbook tab on Rita's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.