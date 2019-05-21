HERSEY -- Robert Alan Ebels, 50, of Hersey, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 24, 1968, in Grand Rapids, to Daniel and Carol (Dykhouse) Ebels. He was a 1986 graduate of Calvin Christian High School. Robert became a journeyman electrician after high school and was employed with Buist Electric in Grand Rapids until 1994. He later trained to become an electrical maintenance mechanic and had been employed with Tubelite of Reed City until his passing. Robert served as den leader for Cub Scout Pack 174, helped mentor the Reed City High School Robotics Team and volunteered with the youth productions at the Crossroads Theater Guild. He enjoyed the outdoors, driving way too fast, volunteering his time in the community and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Ebels; children, Jade Ebels, Megan Ebels and Braden Ebels; his parents, Daniel and Carol Ebels; his brothers, Calvin (Adriane) Ebels and Thomas (Julie) Ebels; and his sister, Jane (Nathaniel) Van Holten.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Hersey, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to the RCHS Robotics Team.