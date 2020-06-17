Robert Alan Thrushman
BIG RAPIDS -- Robert Alan Thrushman, 69, of Big Rapids, went home to be with his heavenly Father, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 3, 1950, in Port Huron, the son of Charles and Loretta (Schmidt) Thrushman, and graduated from Port Huron High School in 1968. Bob earned his Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University, and taught high school math and history.

On Oct. 17, 1992, he married Lois Ann Baumunk, and they moved to Big Rapids in 2017. Bob was a strong Christian, and loved to serve the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; his brother, Gene Thrushman, of Florida; his sister, Sharon (Billy) Riggs, of North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Shirley Baumunk, of Big Rapids; his brother and sister-in-law, David (Debra) Baumunk, of White Cloud; his aunt and uncle, Vinnie and Irv Rosentreter, of Port Huron; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Lloyd Baumunk.

Private family services will be held, and interment will be in the Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township.

In lieu of flowers, Bob's family requests that memorial contributions be made to a church of your choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
