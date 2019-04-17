Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Allen Forbes.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- Dr. Robert Allen Forbes, 83, of Riverview, Florida, and formerly of Newaygo, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Carman) Forbes; his daughter, Carmen (Rodney) Baldus, of Newaygo; and sons, Michael (Laura) Forbes, of Stanwood, and Kevin (Susan) Forbes, of Big Rapids. He leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister, Patricia (William) Adams, of Florida; his brother, Ralph (Erma) Forbes, of Mecosta; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Loren and Eva (Hinkley) Forbes, of Evart; and his nephew, Brian Forbes, of Chicago.

Robert worked as a chiropractor in the Newaygo area from 1958 until his retirement in 1999, when he relocated to Riverview, Florida, during the winter months and Chapleau, Ontario, during the summer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.

Robert was known for his humor and wit. He was passionate about Jesus and His grace and attended Rogers Heights Christian Church and Sun City Christian Church in his retirement.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. May 18 at Rogers Heights Christian Church in Big Rapids.