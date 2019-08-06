MORLEY -- Robert "Bob" Beemer, 69, of Morley (formerly of Mecosta), passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Spectrum Health Kelsey Rehabilitation and Nursing center, in Lakeview.

A memorial service will be held in Bob's honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home, in Remus. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to the time of service.

Robert was born Sept. 4, 1949, the son of Norman and Isabella (Warner) Beemer. He was raised in Mecosta, and worked for Electrolux, Grandma's Restaurant and Walmart throughout his life. He also did some lawn care, and could be considered a jack-of-all-trades.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns on TV and listening to country, Elvis Presley and Christian music. He always had a smile on his face and considered himself to be quite the "ladies man."

A loyal friend and family member, Bob would do anything for anyone. He was outgoing, well-natured and loved spending time with his family.

His great sense of humor and caring ways will be greatly missed by his son, Robert Herlein; daughters, Angela Manchester, Siboney Manchester and Rebecca; brothers, Norman Beemer and Anthony (Debra) Beemer; sisters, Dixie Kimble and Isabella (Dave) VanVLarah; two grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Mecosta County Animal Rescue Coalition in Robert's name. Envelopes will be available at the service.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.