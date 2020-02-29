STANWOOD -- Robert C. Cain, 71, of Stanwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his son's home with his family by his side.

He was born July 26, 1948, in Stanwood, on the family farm, the son of Vernon C. and Ilene (Seaman) Cain. Robert excelled in sports and was a 16-varsity letterman. He graduated from Morley-Stanwood High School in 1966. He went on to earn his bachelor degree of science in education with a minor in coaching from Ferris State University while playing center field for the Ferris baseball team.

Robert taught mathematics at Rockford Middle School for 30 years prior to retirement. He was a sports enthusiast who always looked forward to playing golf. Robert was also an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed listening to music and flying planes. Robert appreciated watching and feeding the deer in his yard and his companionship of his pet cats.

He was a man of many talents, with beautiful visions. Robert built three houses, a barn, multiple decks and did brick work. He could also fix cars, wire houses with speakers and always had the latest technology and gadgets. Robert passed these talents and important life lessons on to his children by teaching them throughout his life.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Robert is survived by his three children, Jamie Abberton, of Rockford, Robert B. Cain, of Stanwood and Brian (Yolanda) Cain, of Rockford; four grandchildren, Zachary, Christian, Brandon and Olivia; three siblings, Walt (Mavis) Cain, Lillian Cain and Mary (Steve) Dukes, all of Stanwood; sister-in-law, Nancy Cain, of Stanwood; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vern F. Cain, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cain; and niece, Bethany Cain.

A burial service will take place at noon Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Stanwood Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

