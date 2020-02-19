STANWOOD -- Robert G. Johnston, of Stanwood, known to his local community, family and friends as "Cowboy Bob" took his final ride Sunday, Feb. 16, at age 85.

Bob was born March 27, 1934, in Flint, the son of William and Grace (Harris) Johnston. He graduated from Flint Beecher High School and was later employed at Sears in Flint.

Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1958. Following his service to his country, he obtained his bachelors in education and made his home in Oscoda, where he taught social studies and obtained his certificate in special education. For more than 15 years, Bob helped these children to reach their full potential.

For the past 25 years, Bob enjoyed sharing the country life in Stanwood with his horses. He was self-taught and always prepared. Bob loved horses and to build and tinker. He was a workaholic and avid hunter. Bob looked forward to yearly trips to horse camp with his wife, June, and was a member of the Michigan Trail Riders Association and Back Country Horseman. Bob, June and daughter Diane enjoyed traveling on various trips throughout the U.S.

Bob will be deeply missed by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; loving partner and best friend, June; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.

A memorial luncheon will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Morley American Legion, 2560 Northland Drive, Morley.

