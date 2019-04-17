Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bobby" Hood.

STANWOOD -- Robert J. "Bobby" Hood, 67, of Stanwood, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born Aug. 3, 1951, in Spokane, Washington, the son of James Hood.

Bobby graduated from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country honorably in the Vietnam War. After he was discharged, Bobby earned his bachelor degree. He was employed by Sault Plastics and the U.S. Post Office.

Bobby loved to watch NFL football, especially the Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed boating, traveling, camping in his camper, going to the beach and dancing. Bobby looked forward to trips to the casino, playing Keno and loved the reunions with his brothers from Vietnam.

Bobby was a member of the Big Rapids AmVets, Stanwood Eagles, Morley American Legion and VFW in Orlando, Florida.

Bobby is survived by a daughter, Sheri Michelle (Tony North), of Indiana; Joseph Caruso (son at heart), of Stanwood; three grandchildren, Logan and Sierra Baker, and Hazen Caruso; two sisters, Deborah Hood, of Stanwood, and Rhonda Guinn, of New York; one brother, Darryl Hood, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by death by his father, James Hood; and a sister, Nancy Hood.

A life celebration will take place at 4:20 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Stanwood Eagles with Wayne Benson officiating. Military honors will take place under the auspices of the Morley American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's name to his sister, Deb, to help with expenses.

