THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Robert James Williams, 87, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Detroit.

After graduating high school, Bob entered the U.S. Navy and served his country on the U.S.S. Quincy CA71 during the Korean War. After the war, Bob attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he graduated with a master's degree in educational administration.

Bob spent many years coaching high school football in school systems in Ohio and Michigan, until he became head coach at Big Rapids High School. During Bob's years in Big Rapids besides coaching football, Bob taught history. Bob went into school administration, becoming assistant principal and principal of Big Rapids High School.

Bob was a member of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He received an award as Michigan high school principal of the year in 1986.

Bob also was a member of the Big Rapids Michigan Elks and Lions clubs.

Bob married Ruth Kay McIntyre on Feb. 2, 1957, who survives him. Bob also is survived by his daughters, Amy Jo (Craig Whipple) and Lisa (Gordy Hunt); and one grandson, Joshua Hunt.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Williams; and his brother, Gordon Williams.

At Bob's request, there are to be no funeral or memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Ruth Williams, 5867 E. County Road 466, Unit 2430, The Villages, Florida 32162.