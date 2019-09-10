FULTON, Ky. -- Mr. Robert Jeffery Shell, 64, of Fulton, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Shell was born Aug. 2, 1955, to the late Hubbard Shell and Thelma Cavashere Shell. He had been employed as a columnist for the Hickman County Times in Clinton, Kentucky.

Mr. Shell is survived by his four children, Michelle Kathleen Shell, of Rush, New York, Robert Lauren Shell, of Brookfield, Illinois, Charles Harding Shell, of Washington D.C. and Matthew Curtis Chitwood, of Cadillac; as well as one brother, James Shell, of Union City, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Julian Shell, Eddie Shell and Johnny Shell; and two sisters, Jean Powell and Marsha Murray.

A memorial service for Mr. Shell will be held at the Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Kentucky at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.