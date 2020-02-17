STANWOOD -- Robert John Groot, 62, of Stanwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

He was born May 25, 1957, in Grand Rapids, to Robert Groot and Nancy Bult.

Bob was a subcontractor in construction all of his working years.

He enjoyed playing the harmonica, woodworking, watching old John Wayne movies and listening to 102.9 church music.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Teresa; three sons, Rob (Danielle), Mike (Jamie) and Dave (Angela) Groot; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Nancy; two sisters; two brothers; and his dog, Rocky.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at Grand Rapids First Church, 2100 44th St. SW, Wyoming, 49519, where funeral services will be held at noon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Michigan, especially Casey and Tracy for their care and kindness.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.