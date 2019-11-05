ROCKFORD -- Dr. Robert L. Ewigleben, 91, died Nov. 3, 2019, in Rockford, while living at Storypoint Senior Living Facility.

He is survived by his five children, Lynne Hernandez (Jose), of Rockford, Lezley Ewigleben (Bruce Henz), of Woodbridge, California, Robert S. Ewigleben (Donna), of Grand Rapids, Jan Zick (Dan), of East Lansing, and Thomas Ewigleben, of St. Pete Beach, Florida. He also is survived by twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by both of his wives, Esther Jeannette Sayer and Elva Jayne Pinkham; and his sister, Nancy Boulanger.

Robert had a rich and noteworthy life. He was born in Lansing, to Albert and Freeda Ewigleben, on April 6, 1928. After graduating from Sexton High School in 1946, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan for most of his service. Upon his discharge, he returned to Lansing and married his high school sweetheart, Esther. Together they had four of their five children while he completed his studies at Michigan State University, culminating in a Ph.D. in higher education administration, in 1959. During those years, he also worked throughout Michigan as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. Upon completion of his doctorate, he moved his family, now with five children, to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he worked for Purdue University. His professional career took the family to California, where he served as administrative V.P. at Humboldt State University (Arcata, CA) and president of San Mateo Community College.

In 1971, he returned to his Michigan roots, serving as president of Ferris State University until 1984. He left a lasting mark on the university with the introduction of Division I hockey, developing the School of Optometry and even years after his retirement, spearheading and leading the development of the doctoral degree in Community College Leadership. As a lifetime scratch golfer, he played on the MSU golf team, while a husband and father. He also developed the Professional Golf Management degree at Ferris, the very first of its kind in the U.S.

Bob also was an avid sailor, competing in the sailboat raising season in Traverse City for several years. He had the very first J24 in Michigan and set many records racing in Grand Traverse Bay and Lake Michigan with his boat, "Mellow!" He also had a love of flying and bought his first plane before he earned his pilot's license. Bob and Esther were both licensed pilots and he eventually also was Instrument Flight Rules certified. A survivor of two single engine plane crashes, it's important to note that in neither case was he the pilot, just a passenger.

After retirement, Robert and Esther, spent several years living in Central and South America while he worked with USAID, developing educational partnerships bringing adult training to American universities. Tragedy struck in 1992, when Bob and Esther were in a small plane crash in Germany, that resulted in the death of Esther after 43 years of marriage.

A few years later, Robert met Jayne Pinkham at a bridge tournament in Florida. They married, and this partnership took them all over the U.S. competing in duplicate bridge tournaments -- once even playing against the number one team in the world. Jayne died in 2012.

Robert's ashes will be spread near the family cottage that he and his father built in 1940, on Duck Lake near Albion. A small family service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Robert L. Ewigleben endowment to support students in the Ferris Doctorate in Community College Leadership program through the development office at the university.