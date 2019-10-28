GRANT CENTER -- Robert L. McGuire, 81, a lifelong resident of Grant Center, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

He was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Grant Center, on the family farm. Bob married Esther Tower on June 4, 1966. They remained in Grant Center to make a home and raise their family. He had worked at the Big Rapids Box Factory for several years. Bob enjoyed all outdoor activities throughout his life.

He is survived by four children, Cheryl (Mike) Kondziolka, of Big Rapids, Annette (Dave Houtz) Rehkopf, of LeRoy, Robert McGuire and Steven McGuire, both of Grant Center; five grandchildren, Jenna and Cass Kondziolka, Mathew Jensen, Christopher (Jordan) Rehkopf and Bradley Rehkopf; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Elaine, Barb, Janet and Edna; two brothers, Cecil and David; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther, on Feb. 5, 2010; a sister, Sandy; and a brother, Bud.

A private graveside service will take place at the Grant Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice, with envelopes obtained at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, where arrangements were made.

