WHITE CLOUD -- Robert Lee Franklin Sr., 79, of White Cloud passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home.

Bob was born on May 10, 1940, to Russell and Beatrice (Kamp) Franklin and later married Sharen Ann Hitchcock on February 27, 1975, in Hart. He owned and operated a painting business for many years and later became a park ranger for the State Parks Department. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and proudly served in the Army National Guard. Bob loved his family and was a member of the Woodville Community Church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sharen; children, Randy Franklin, of Muskegon, Roger Franklin, of White Cloud, Rick (Christina) Franklin, of Muskegon, Ron (Fran) Franklin, of Grand Haven, and Barry Brenner; grandchildren, Tressa, Ricky Jr., Christopher, Richard, Airel, and Amber; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Donald (Elese) Franklin of Florida, Wayne (Pat) Franklin of Twin Lake, and Youvonne (Chet) Mitchell of Florida. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Franklin Jr. and sister, Patricia Cram.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Woodville Community Church with Pastor Brett Werner officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the Church. Friends may share memories and condolences online at crandellfh.com.