CHASE -- Robert LeeRoy Lodholtz, of Chase, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids. He was 86.

He was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Chase, to Milbert and Ruth (Ruhl) Lodholtz and attended the Chase School.

In 1952, he entered into the U.S. Air Force and served his country honorably until his father's illness caused him to be discharged in 1953 so he could return home and run the family grocery store. On Oct. 23, 1953, he was married in Reed City, to Barbara Page, who survives him.

He was employed as a mechanic with the Reed City Chevrolet dealership from 1960-82, before he began as owner and operator of County Line Service, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. In addition to his full-time employment, he farmed his homestead. Bob also was a longtime member of the Reed City Sportsman Club and Osceola County Sheriff's Posse.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Howard (Cheryl), Phillip (Peggy), Robert (Diane), Lyle, Walter (Bobbi Jo) and Claude (Cathy); 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren (with two on the way); siblings, Milbert Jr., Elnora and Sandie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milbert and Ruth Lodholtz; and his brother, Lynwood Lodholtz.

A visitation with the family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in his name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.