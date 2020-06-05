Robert Leroy Horning
1934 - 2020
BARRYTON -- Robert Leroy Horning, 86, of Barryton, passed away Wednesday, June 3, at his home.

He was born in Onaway, on Jan. 18, 1934, the son of Leroy Alfred and Josephine Myrtle (Davis) Horning.

Bob's family moved to Barryton in 1941. He attended Barryton Rural Agricultural High School where he met Lora Alice Brisendine. Bob graduated in 1953, and on June 25, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Lora.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.

As a young man, he worked at the Carnation Milk Company and later drove his own milk truck. Bob was a salesman for Combined Insurance, he worked for Remus Electric and worked 27 years at Ferris State University, retiring in 1996.

Following his retirement, Bob was a dedicated and beloved employee of the Daggett Funeral Homes for nearly 20 years.

Bob liked helping people. He was an EMT for the Mecosta County Ambulance Service for 17 years, and he served on the Barryton and Fork Township Fire Department for 40 years. He was a react member for 10 years, served on the Mecosta County Sheriff's Posse for 22 years and attended the Church of God in Barryton.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Josephine.

He is survived by and will be forever missed by his wife of over 65 years, Lora; son, David (Pam) Horning; daughter, Cathy (Greg) Earle, all of Barryton; grandchildren, Robert, David, Crystalyn, Dillon and Polly; great-grandson, Andrew James; a sister, Helen Perria, of Caro; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at East Fork Cemetery, located east of Barryton, north off 20 Mile Road, on 10th Avenue. The service will be officiated by Pastor John Mellish, and the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

During the pandemic, the Governor's orders concerning outside gathering guidelines will be observed with social distancing and wearing masks when needed.

Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Fork Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daggett Funeral Home, Inc. - Barryton
19238 South 30th Avenue
Barryton, MI 49305
(989) 382-5566
