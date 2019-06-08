MECOSTA -- Robert Roy "Bob" Bailey, 88, of Mecosta, passed away Dec. 20, 2018, at his home, with family at his side.

A memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus, with Father Tom Boufford as celebrant. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service.

Bob was born Aug. 11, 1930, the son of Roscoe and Isabel (McKee) Bailey. He was a proud U.S. Marine, serving his country during the Korean War. Bob worked as a painter for General Motors for 40 years before his retirement in 1988. He and his wife, Helen, began traveling to the Mecosta area in 1994, and moved to their home on Lake Mecosta in 1998.

Weather permitting, Bob could be seen fishing the Tri Lakes. He had many favorite fishing spots on the lakes and shared their location with few. Bob made and repaired many fishing rods for friends, relatives and fundraising events. An avid outdoorsman, Bob also enjoyed hunting and golfing. Bowling was another favorite sport of his and he could often be found at the Remus Bowling Center. A proud veteran, Bob was a member of the VFW, American Legion, AmVets, Eagles and was a lifetime member of the Elks. He and Helen also were members of Canadian Lakes for 18 years, becoming very involved in the community.

Bob enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He was blessed with a beautiful family and many good friends. He lived a good life and in his own words, "I did everything I wanted to."

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Helen Bailey; children, Steven (Beth) Bailey, of Lansing, Kenneth (Diane) Bailey, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Ann (Steven) Slocum, of DeWitt; sister-in-law, Patricia Koski and Roselyn Connolly; brother-in-law Paul (Diane) Connolly; grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Slocum, Amber (Aaron) Jankowski and Lindsey Bailey; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Dexter Slocum, and Wyatt and Ayla Jankowski; and many nieces, nephews and special friends, Bob McCall, David Ellis, Harry and Mary Ann Wilson.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his parents; stepfather, Vito Presacano; and brothers-in-law, Willard Koski and Joseph Connolly.

The family would like to thank Spectrum Hospice, whose staff assisted the family caring for Bob, especially Star and Alex.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to St. Michael's School or to Spectrum Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church.