CANADIAN LAKES -- Robert S. Bruinsma, 93, of Canadian Lakes, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

He was born June 17, 1926, in Grand Rapids, the son of Samuel and Rose (Hornberger) Bruinsma. Bob graduated from Creston High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, Bob returned to Grand Rapids, where he attended Grand Rapids Junior College and later, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

He married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Hancock, on April 10, 1947. They made their home in Grand Rapids, where Bob accepted a management position with Wepman's Menswear. He managed the formal wear division at Wepman's until he made the decision to open his own business.

In 1961, Bob and Elaine moved the family to Big Rapids and established Towne and Country Men's Shop. During the next 33 years, the business grew to include womenswear and became a respected member of the Big Rapids business community.

Bob was a member of the United Church of Big Rapids and the Lions Club, and he worked diligently at keeping a good relationship with Ferris students and faculty. He was a past president of the Michigan Retailers Association and had served on the board of directors for Citizens State Bank in Big Rapids. Bob and Elaine retired to Canadian Lakes, where they lived for nearly 25 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of a remarkable 72 years, Elaine; three children, Beth (Robert) Noe, of Austin, Texas, Doug Bruinsma, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Wendy Oertling, of Canadian Lakes; grandchildren, Allison Lustig, Adam Noe, Jessica Bruinsma, Elana Bruinsma, Jack Bruinsma, Shawn Oertling and Christopher Oertling; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Fuller, of Grand Haven; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two half-brothers, Ben and Simon Bruinsma; and a sister, Mary Rosenberger.

Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the United Church of Big Rapids, with Pastor JT Hills officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, as well as one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the United Church of Big Rapids or a .