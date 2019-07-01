BARRYTON -- Robert Wayne Harris, 73, of Barryton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reed City Skilled Nursing.

He was born on March 26, 1946, in Detroit, the son of Charles and Helen (Rafferty) Harris. Bob entered the United States Marine Corps and served his country from 1963-69. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

Bob married his longtime girlfriend, Susan Shook, on July 4, 2003, at Chippewa Lake and they made their home at Diamond Lake. Bob was the former owner of the Diamond Lake Party Store and former Fire Chief of the Winchester Fire Department.

Bob's working career followed his interests. For 30 years, he was employed at MIS and helped with Fire and Rescue at NASCAR events. He was a mechanic at L&M Trucking, drove for Hollenbeck Trucking Co. and was a school bus driver and mechanic at Chippewa Hills.

Bob loved to tinker and was known as "Mr. Fixit." He enjoyed sailing, model trains and becoming a master at flying radio controlled airplanes. Bob was a former member of the Mecosta County Sheriff Posse and Big Rapids Ham Radio Club (call sign KB8VST).

He is survived by his wife, Susan; two daughters, Susan Harris, of Garden City and Julie (Rob) Schneeweis, of Bristol, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Walter (Rose) of Clawson, and Charlie (Barb) of Cape Coral, Florida; five nieces and nephews, Beth Lajoy, Russ Harris, Eric Harris, Andrea Farnsworth and Louis Harris and many extended family members and treasured friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton with the family greeting friends one hour prior. Visitation will also take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send a floral arrangement please consider something that can be planted. Memorial contributions in Bob's name can be made to Susan.

Share a memory or sign the guestbook for Bob on his page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.