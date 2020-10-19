BIG RAPIDS — Roberta Ann Piggott Sonnenberg, long time resident of Big Rapids, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 90.

She was born, and raised, in Benton Harbor on Dec. 12, 1929, the daughter of Walton and Erna (Spink) Piggott. Roberta married Rodney L. Sonnenberg on Aug. 19, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in Benton Harbor and together they raised their children in the Chicago area before moving to Big Rapids. She retired from Ferris State University where she was employed as a registrar assistant for many years.

Roberta's family was the world to her. She loved birds, flowers, and nature. Music was her soul. Roberta was very active in her local church. When she moved to Big Rapids, she continued that involvement and became a member of the Big Rapids First Baptist Church. She enjoyed being the choir director, running Awana — a kid's club, Sunday School, Women's Missionary groups, and RSVP.

Roberta is survived by her four daughters, Connie (David) Wallace, Wanda Saxton, Cindy Sonnenberg, and Nancy (Jerry) Sharp; daughter-in-law, Maggie Sonnenberg; sisters-in-law, Lois (Ron) Ingraham and Noreen Sonnenberg; 12 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Sonnenberg; son, Kenneth Sonnenberg; and six siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County.