CANADIAN LAKES -- Roberta Helen "Bobbi" Skovgard, 77, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Woodland Hospice.

She was born May 14, 1942, in Lusk, Wyoming, the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Herring) Orr. Bobbi met Gary Skovgard while attending Northwest Community College. They were married on Christmas Eve in 1962, in Powell, Wyoming. They graduated in 1964 from University of Wyoming and moved to Michigan.

Bobbi began her career as a teacher and later opened a drapery and upholstery business in Walled Lake. She and Gary retired to Canadian Lakes in 1995. Bobbi served on the CLA and CLPOC boards. An avid golfer and card player, she regularly golfed with and taught bridge to the members of the Canadian Lakes community.

Bobbi is survived by two children, Kim Dowrie, of Davison, and Garth Skovgard, and his husband, Tom Conquergood, of Seattle, Washington; two granddaughters, Katy and Brandy Dowrie; a brother, Gary (Connie) Orr, of Yuma, Arizona; a sister, Terri Christensen, of Casper, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary M. Skovgard, in 2003; her parents; sister, Judith Orr Fowlkes; and an infant son.

Per Bobbi's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Michigan Medical School. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions in Bobbi's name may be made to the Canadian Lakes Association.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

