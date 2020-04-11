BIG RAPIDS -- Roberta L. "Bobbie" Grow, 65, a lifelong resident of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 9.

She was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Lakeview, the daughter of George "Gib" and Alice (Bateman) Grow.

Bobbie attended Pleasant View Country School, where she has kept in touch with many longtime friends. She was a 1972 graduate from Big Rapids High School.

Bobbie retired after 25 years of employment with Ferris State College in the accounts payable department. She was a member of Christ's Harvest Ministries in Big Rapids.

Bobbie enjoyed her dogs and cat and the outdoors, as well as camping, the smell of campfires and gardening. She also went on many adventures in the car to appreciate what nature had to offer.

Bobbie liked to watch all Hallmark movies, her game shows and listening for hours to oldies and country music. She enjoyed spending time with the love of her life, family and friends.

Bobbie will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Sabrina) Renne; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Butch) Brown, Brook (Terry) Kramer, Zachary (Kelsey) Myers and Shawna (Josh) Myers; six great-grandchildren; four adopted great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Bob) Scharp and Dotti (Bob) Carlton; six nieces and nephews, Wendy (Brett) Hawes, Bryan (Dena) Marek, Eric (Ginger) Folkema, Jason (Audrey) Folkema, Tiffany Reeves and Allison Reeves; 13 great-nieces and nephews; special dad, Paul "Wug" Wiseman; and many special friends.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Robert Scharp; and special mom, Donella Wiseman.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date and will be posted on Facebook and the Pioneer.

Bobbie will be laid to rest at Aetna Township Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Harvest Ministries, 701 Woodward Ave., Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Due to the pandemic and no public services being allowed, now more than ever it is important to take the time to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.