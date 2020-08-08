1/1
Roger Dale Polston
MORLEY -- Roger Dale Polston, 62, of Morley, Michigan, passed away quietly at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cova (Royalty) Polston, of Meade County, Kentucky.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Powell) Polston; daughter, Kristina (Jeff) Mentzer, of Madison Heights, Michigan; son, Wesley Polston, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and stepdaughter, Jacquelyn Tramper (David) DeWaters, of Firestone, Colorado. Also surviving are grandchildren Maximus Mentzer, Jameson Mentzer and Lillian DeWaters.

Roger will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends in the area, including the congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, of Big Rapids, Michigan, where he proudly served as their Pastor.

One of Roger's last posts to his congregation was from his hospital bed. It read, "Today it really rained hard in Grand Rapids. I was so hoping it was raining in Morley. I know my grass is brown and everything is in need of a drink. I told Brenda if I was home I would just run out in the rain and stand there. The Bible tells us we are like thirsty people in a dry land. But when God sends His blessings and answers the prayers of His people, it is like a summer rainâ€¦renewing. Thanks everyone for the prayers, the special prayer service and lifting me up to our loving God through Christ. His answered prayer will be like that summer rain and I'm going to stand in it until I am soaked." It is now raining in Heaven.

Roger earned seminary degrees from Boyce College, in Louisville, Kentucky as well as Grace University, in Omaha, Nebraska. Roger also obtained a bachelor's degree in human resource management, was a licensed pest control technician in the state of Michigan and a trustee for the village of Morley.

Due to the recent health scare in the state, there will be no funeral service at this time. Roger's remains will be cremated and the family will hold a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Big Rapids, Michigan.

Please share a memory, leave a condolence, or sign the guestbook by clicking the tab daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

