STANWOOD -- Roger Lynn Ladner, 54, of Stanwood, passed away Wednesday at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born May 26,1965, in Lakeview, the son of Walter and Ida Mae (Benson) Ladner, and graduated from Morley-Stanwood High School in 1983.

Roger then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served until his honorable discharge in 1989. For more than 20-plus years, he worked for Republic Waste Services in Pierson.

Roger is survived by his special friend, Kathie Carter; his son, Stephen; his daughter, Katie (Thomas) Cornell; his grandchildren, Jared, Kristin and Charlotte Cornell; his sisters, Linda Atwater and Tena Ladner; his brother, Allen (Suezette); and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank; and grandson, Kayden Michael Cornell.

Roger was a hard-working, dedicated provider for his family. He had a heart of gold and was a friend to many.

He will be laid to rest with peace, love and light with his parents and brother, in the Ladner Cemetery in Rogers Heights.

Due to recent public health concerns, his family will hold private services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to ARC (Animal Rescue Coalition) of Mecosta County.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.