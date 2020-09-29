1/1
Roger Vining
1927 - 2020
STANWOOD -- Roger grew up in rural Stanwood, Michigan. He quit high school to enlist in the Navy on Nov. 14, 1944. After boot camp, he was assigned as a Gunner's Mate on LCT(6) 766, LST 266, Camp Bradford, Little Creek, Virginia. He was discharged from the Navy as Seaman First Class on July 29, 1946.

After service, he attended Morley High School and graduated in 1949. On Aug. 27, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Arlene Croff.

During his life, Roger worked mostly in the grain elevator businesses in Michigan; Purina Elevator, Howard City, Co-op, Stanwood, Land of Lakes, Remus, and Land of Lakes, Mount Pleasant. After retirement he loved family events, and his home was usually the center of these events. Roger was known by his family and friends for his homemade goulash, zucchini bread and Boston brown bread. Roger learned the craft of cooking after World War II ended and the ship's cook mustered out. Roger volunteered to be the ship's cook and learned the job by on-the-job training and no formal schooling.

Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Arlene Rector/Croff Vining; his parents, Lester Raymond Vining, Sr., and Laurel Vivian Ladner Vining; his brothers, Monroe Marion Vining, Lester Raymond "Ray" Vining, Jr., and Frank Christensen Vining; his sister, Alice June Vining Nutkins; and, his great-grandchildren, Lauryn Seigel and Brendon Prenger.

Roger is survived by his sons, Mike Roger Vining (wife, Donna Ikenberry), Frank Alan Vining (wife, Vicki Vining), and Randy Lee Vining (wife, Terri Vining); seven granddaughters, Tara (Mike) Ryan, Terri Vining, Brandi (Marvin) Vining, Lorri (Gary) Sturdavant, Jeanie (Matt) Bosch, Stephanie (Joseph) McFarland and Nickie (Mark) Vernier; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Heckman Funeral Home, Inc., Howard City, Michigan, heckmanfuneralhomeinc.com; telephone, 231-937-4315.

Roger will be laid to rest at the Higbee Cemetery, Morley, Michigan.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 1, 2020, and noon to 1 p.m., Oct. 2, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Heckman Funeral Home Inc., 225 East Edgerton Street, Howard City, Michigan. Graveside services will follow at Higbee Cemetery, 4899 155th Avenue #4501, Morley, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Roger's name to Heartland Hospice at heartlandhospice.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
Tender mercies , Lori and Terri
Linda Baird
Friend
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May you find comfort peace and cherish the memories always
Frances Stone
Friend
