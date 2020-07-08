CARO -- Roma Anne Thompson, of Caro, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at McClaren Bay Area Hospital in Bay City. She was 86 years old.

She was born August 30, 1933, in Reed City, to Kenneth and Golda (Morris) McInnis, and was a 1951 graduate of Reed City High School.

On November 7, 1952, she was married in Reed City to James Elliot Thompson and lived together as husband and wife for over 47 years until his passing away in 2000.

Roma was employed with Michigan Bell Telephone, in Reed City, until the family moved to several locations in Michigan and Indiana where her husband James was employed as a store manager for J.C. Penney Co. Roma and James settled together in Reed City after James retired in 1994. Together, they were long time members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. She enjoyed needle work, ceramics, making blankets and pillow cases, shopping, garage sales, and reading military history. She was very patriotic and loved her church and family.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Vicki) Thompson, Janet (Rick) Fulton, and Angie (Jamey) Hemmerich; a sister; two brothers; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thompson; son, Gregory James Thompson; her parents, Kenneth and Golda McInnis; her sister, Shirley Edwards; and a great grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at the Hersey Township Cemetery in Hersey.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either The Salvation Army, Reed City VFW 2964 or Karmanos Cancer Institute at McClaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.