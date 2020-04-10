BIG RAPIDS -- Ronald C. Fredrick, 81, lifelong Big Rapids resident, passed away Wednesday, April 8, at his home with his wife and son by his side.

He was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Big Rapids, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Grabowski) Fredrick, and lived his entire 81 years here.

For more than 30 years, Ron worked as the heavy equipment mechanic for the Mecosta County Road Commission until retiring.

Ron was a longtime volunteer with the Big Rapids Fire Department. He was a life member of the Buckley Old Engine Club, where he enjoyed showing his 1926 Fordson tractor.

Ron was the driving force in establishing the Little Chapel and the Memorial Wall at Buckley, and was a friend to all at the Old Engine Show. He also loved to camp with his wife in the U.P., especially visiting the waterfalls and natural sites there.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nelda (nee Benson); his son, Rodney (Erika) Fredrick; grandson Zac; granddaughter Leah; his sister Lois Gross; and Nelda's family, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bobbi Pettit.

Ron's family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to Spectrum Health Hospice who helped take care of him in his final days.

Due to public health concerns, memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Mecosta County Genealogical Society, 424 North 4th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307 and/or Buckley Old Engine Club, 542 Oak Ridge Dr. N.W., Traverse City, MI 49685.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.