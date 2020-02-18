CHASE -- Ronald Dale Morren, of Chase, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was 73.

He was born Aug. 16, 1946, in Zeeland to Jerold and Pearl (Tenbrink) Morren.

He was educated in the New Era one-room schoolhouse and later was a 1964 graduate of Zeeland High School. After high school, Ron was trained as a heavy equipment operator in North Carolina and was employed with C-Way in Florida, Prince Bridge in Grand Haven and Anlann Corp., also in Grand Haven. He was a 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 324.

On April 3, 1999, he was married to Kathy Jo Pollaski, who survives him.

Ron was a longtime supporter of the Osceola County 4-H and was involved with the Reed City High School Equestrian Club for more than 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, digging on his property with his backhoe and spending time with his grandchildren, doing chores.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jo Morren; his children, Mike (Denisa) Morren, Michelle Robarge, Jamie (Hope) Plummer, Jennifer Plummer and Jerry (Heather) Plummer; grandchildren, Meghan Morren, Danielle Morren, Haily Robarge, Samuel Morren, Annabell Plummer, Luke Arnold, Caleb Arnold, Thomas Plummer and Levi Plummer; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Karen Morren, and Joan (Paul) Wedeven; sister-in-law, Lil Morren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Chase Township Cemetery in Lake County. Visitation with the family will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Osceola County 4-H FFA Fair Horse Program.