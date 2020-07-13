1/
Ronald Dale Wilber
1950 - 2020
STANWOOD -- Ronald Dale Wilber, 69, of Elkhart, IN, formerly of Stanwood, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020.

He was born November 25, 1950, in Stanwood, the son of Bryce & Alberta (Sharp) Wilber, and graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in 1968.

He is survived by his 4 children, Robert Wilber, of Big Rapids, Tasha (Dorian) Frazier, of Independence, MO., Stacey (AJ Nawrot) Wilber, of Big Rapids, and Cassie (Robert) Bruce, of South Bend, IN.; nine grandchildren, Dakota, Reagan, Alexis, Sandra, Marissa, Farah, Robert Jr., McKenzie, and Izabella; two sisters, Janet (Larry) Woolworth, of Ashley, IN, and Carolyn (Keith) Babbitt, of Stanwood; one brother Kenneth (Lorrie) Wilber, of Barryton; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew, Derek Woolworth.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with burial to follow in the Stanwood Cemetery. Ron's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
