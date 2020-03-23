CANADIAN LAKES -- Ronald Edward Shubnell, our selfless husband, father and grandfather, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, after a long illness, at home with his family by his side. He was 81 years old.

Ron was born May 14, 1938, in Detroit, the son of Felix and Helen Shubnell. After graduation from St. Joseph's High School, Ron joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for two years. He married the love of his life, Geri Hand, on Oct. 17, 1964, and together the two grew their family to include three children. After retiring, they moved to the Canadian Lakes area, where they were both active members of the community.

Ron was a giver of his time and talents, volunteering for Angels of Action, which was his passion for the past eight years, as well as Habitat for Humanity. A devout Catholic, Ron was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing with friends and spending time with family.

Left to cherish his vibrant memory are his wife of more than 55 years, Geri Shubnell; children, Tracey Juliette, Andrew (Paula) Shubnell and David Shubnell; four grandchildren, Kendra and Shawn Juliette and Makenzie and Sydney Shubnell; two sisters, Jean Marie Gerstler and Mary Lou (John) Keuhn; and one sister-in-law, Peggy Shubnell.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Shubnell; and brother-in-law, Gene Gerstler.

Per Ron's wishes, cremation will take place with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Angels of Action at P.O. Box 1020, Big Rapids, MI, 49307 or angelsofaction.org.