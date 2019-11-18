Ronald G. Raab (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace my dear cousin!!!! Debbie messaged me the..."
    - Pam Tingay
  • "Rest In Peace Ron. My heart breaks for Nena, Sheena, Kelsey..."
    - Rhonda Herrando
  • "Hey Chico...I'm going to miss you man! I will never forget..."
    - Julie Ferguson (Corp)
  • "Rest in peace Ron. We had a lot of great times together and..."
    - Todd Taylor
  • "I knew Ron in high school. He was a good guy."
    - Karen Ferguson
Service Information
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI
49307-1844
(231)-796-8628
Obituary
Send Flowers

PARIS -- Ronald G. Raab, 56, of Paris, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

He was born Jan. 22, 1963, in Big Rapids, the son of Arthur and Marian (Rainey) Raab. Ron attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1981.

Ron was employed at D & J Asphalt Co. He loved to hunt and enjoyed playing his guitar.

On April 17, 1998, he married Nena (nee Smart), who survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Sheena (Kelsey) Raab, of Moore, Oklahoma; one sister, Debra Shaw, of Big Rapids; two brothers, Leslie and Philip (Michele) Raab, of Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry and David Raab.

At his request, no services will take place.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a .

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations