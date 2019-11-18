PARIS -- Ronald G. Raab, 56, of Paris, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

He was born Jan. 22, 1963, in Big Rapids, the son of Arthur and Marian (Rainey) Raab. Ron attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1981.

Ron was employed at D & J Asphalt Co. He loved to hunt and enjoyed playing his guitar.

On April 17, 1998, he married Nena (nee Smart), who survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Sheena (Kelsey) Raab, of Moore, Oklahoma; one sister, Debra Shaw, of Big Rapids; two brothers, Leslie and Philip (Michele) Raab, of Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry and David Raab.

At his request, no services will take place.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a .

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.