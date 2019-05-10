REED CITY -- Ronald G. "Gus" Sundquist, 81, of Barton Township, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 1, 1938, in Big Rapids, the son of Irving and Pauline (Seaman) Sundquist, and lived in the area most of his life. As a young man, Gus served with the U.S. Navy for four years.

He worked as a bricklayer, and was a jack-of-all-trades. Gus made friends wherever he went, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He also was a member of Big Rapids American Legion Post No. 98.

Gus is survived by his son, Ronald (Gail) Sundquist, of Reed City; daughter, Rhonda Sundquist, of Florida; daughter, Tiffany Lenau, of Petoskey and son, Shane Yarrington, of Big Rapids; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ellis Sundquist; sister, Linda Byrnes; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Pat Sundquist; and his nephew, Patrick Sundquist.

A celebration of Gus' life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Big Rapids AmVets Post No. 1941. Military honors will be under the auspices of the American Legion Post No. 98 Honor Guard.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.