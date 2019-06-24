Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald M. Kast. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BIG RAPIDS - Jesus came to get Ron and take him home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at age 80.



In God's perfect timing, the whole family was blessed to be there to say a last "goodbye" - to tell him how much we loved him and to support each other. We shall miss him so much.



Ron not only loved and served his family, he loved and served his country as well. While in high school, he became a member of the Civil Air Patrol. While attending Michigan State University, he took ROTC and graduated - not only with a degree in political science, but as a proud officer in the U.S. Army, where he served his active duty years in the Military Intelligence Corps. He later went on to be company commander of the Grand Haven and Big Rapids units of the Army National Guard.



Ron and his family moved to Big Rapids 26 years ago. Many will remember that he and his wife, Sandy, started a small eatery called LP&J Deli.



Ron leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sandy; his daughters, Patty (Will) Buehler and the Rev. Jes Kast (Dr. Jessy Defenderfer); grandchildren, Megan (William) Carlin, Isaac, Joshua, Elley and Glenda; and great-grandchildren, Lliam and Ezra.



He was preceded in death by first-born daughter, Linda; younger brother, Don; and parents, Marcia and Marion Kast.



After retiring in 2001, Ron happily devoted the rest of his life to helping others through several organizations, including CRWRC Disaster Relief, God's Kitchen at St. Mary Church, and many years of serving God with the Manna Pantry of Big Rapids.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Big Rapids Manna Pantry, Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or a .



A memorial service will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Big Rapids on July 17, with visitation at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. BIG RAPIDS - Jesus came to get Ron and take him home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at age 80.In God's perfect timing, the whole family was blessed to be there to say a last "goodbye" - to tell him how much we loved him and to support each other. We shall miss him so much.Ron not only loved and served his family, he loved and served his country as well. While in high school, he became a member of the Civil Air Patrol. While attending Michigan State University, he took ROTC and graduated - not only with a degree in political science, but as a proud officer in the U.S. Army, where he served his active duty years in the Military Intelligence Corps. He later went on to be company commander of the Grand Haven and Big Rapids units of the Army National Guard.Ron and his family moved to Big Rapids 26 years ago. Many will remember that he and his wife, Sandy, started a small eatery called LP&J Deli.Ron leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sandy; his daughters, Patty (Will) Buehler and the Rev. Jes Kast (Dr. Jessy Defenderfer); grandchildren, Megan (William) Carlin, Isaac, Joshua, Elley and Glenda; and great-grandchildren, Lliam and Ezra.He was preceded in death by first-born daughter, Linda; younger brother, Don; and parents, Marcia and Marion Kast.After retiring in 2001, Ron happily devoted the rest of his life to helping others through several organizations, including CRWRC Disaster Relief, God's Kitchen at St. Mary Church, and many years of serving God with the Manna Pantry of Big Rapids.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Big Rapids Manna Pantry, Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or a .A memorial service will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Big Rapids on July 17, with visitation at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from June 24 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Big Rapids News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations