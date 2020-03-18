BIG RAPIDS -- Ronald Peter Scherlitz, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Grand Rapids.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1941, to Robert and Marion (Boris) Scherlitz in Detroit. Ron married Sandra DeBeliso, in Detroit, where they made their home until moving to Big Rapids in August 1999.

He was always thankful for the friendship formed at Charity Baptist Church in Paris. Ron loved the country life and being able to go for walks on their property. He looked forward to going to flea markets, garage sales and tinkering whenever possible. Every summer, he looked forward to going to Tawas, where he could explore the shops and possibly find a tool he didn't have. Ron's zest for life, good sense of humor and loving spirit will not be forgotten by the family he leaves behind.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Sandra Scherlitz; three children, Richard (Kathy) Scherlitz, John DeBeliso and Junaline "Sunshine" DeBeliso; four grandchildren, Ryan and Anna Scherlitz and Dillon and Noah DeBeliso; and extended family and close friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Cremation has taken place with the care of Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.