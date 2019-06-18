Rosalie Ann Pintarelli

MENOMINEE -- Rosalie Ann Pintarelli, 88, of Menominee, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was born on May 11, 1931, in Isabella County, near Beal City, to the late Frank and Helen (Schafer) Schohl.

Rosalie graduated from the Big Rapids High School in 1949. She married Ernest E. Pintarelli on June 24, 1950.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Ernest E. Pintarelli, of Menominee; her three children, Christine (Don), Carl Junction, of Missouri; Roseann, Marinette, of Wisconsin; and Ernest John (Donna), of Wausaukee, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve), Rachel (Eric) and Jeffrey; her great-grandchildren: James and Sophia; her sister, Mary Quinn, of Big Rapids; and many other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Donald.

Private family services will be held in Crystal Falls and Big Rapids.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on June 18, 2019
